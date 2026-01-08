New outbreak of bluetongue disease in animals in Smolyan

A new outbreak of "bluetongue" disease in ruminants has been registered in a livestock facility near Smolyan, announced Krasimir Daskalov, deputy regional governor of Smolyan region.

The affected animals are cows, and their number is less than 50. According to Daskalov, there is no cause for concern, as all necessary measures have been taken to limit and control the spread of the disease. The actions are being carried out jointly by the veterinary services and the owner of the livestock facility both on site and in the adjacent areas.

The deputy regional governor pointed out that the disease is not transmitted through direct contact between animals, but through blood-sucking flying insects. The disease is treatable and does not require the killing of infected animals, which are placed under veterinary control and therapy.

This is the second outbreak of the disease in the region, after the first case was identified in December, again in a livestock facility near Smolyan.