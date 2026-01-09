Takov: At this moment, the BSP does not look good. Critically low public trust, ideological weakness and political impasse

An urgent Congress is needed to consolidate the BSP. The members of the BSP - Sofia City Council united around this position at their first meeting of the year. It was supported by an overwhelming majority 36 hours before the plenum of the National Council on Saturday, Nova TV reports.

„At this moment, the BSP does not look good. Regardless of how we evaluate our short participation in power, objective indicators show that the party is on its way to becoming a political outsider”, said in his statement the chairman of the BSP - Sofia City Council Ivan Takov. According to him, it is a matter of critically low public trust, unresolved organizational issues and a highly wavering party asset, programmatic and ideological weakness and political impasse. “If the BSP enters the early parliamentary elections that are increasingly clearly on the horizon in this state, it risks being completely depersonalized. The party's recovery is a long process, but it cannot continue unless urgent measures are taken in view of the upcoming elections”, Takov warns.

He told the members of the City Council that the party must set itself a very clear and categorical goal - a minimum of 200,000 votes in the upcoming early parliamentary elections. “However, the BSP will have no chance of winning these votes if we do not fulfill three main tasks”, he explained. “Although we have something to boast about from participating in the government, I am not sure that there is anyone who will listen to us. Therefore, if we enter the campaign with the idea that we will justify participation in the government, we will have a catastrophe. Hence the first task - the BSP must show a new image. This concerns both individuals and ideas and leads to the second task - to present a different and bold dream for the future of Bulgaria. This cannot happen without the realization of the third task - to consolidate the asset, by showing unity and purposefulness and giving it meaning to participate in the upcoming election campaign. This meaning can only be related to the future of the BSP,” the chairman of the Sofia City Council is categorical.

He was categorical that an urgent Congress is needed to achieve these tasks. "A Congress with one main goal - to consolidate the party. A Congress that does not deal with interpersonal conflicts and personal ambitions, but builds the future of the party,” Takov specified. He stressed that he did not want to be part of this leadership, which “will go down in history as the liquidator of the 134-year-old Bulgarian Socialist Party”.

Here is the full text of the position of the BSP - Sofia City Council:

Bulgaria is entering another political crisis. On the eve of the eighth National Assembly elections in less than 5 years, the situation looks quite worrying. Low trust in political parties and state institutions, public discontent and difficulties in forming a working government are already persistent features of the political process. To this we should add the deepening economic and social inequalities, which under the pressure of entering the eurozone and the lack of a regular budget are becoming an increasingly serious threat to social peace. Geopolitical turbulence further increases the risks facing our country.

At such a crucial moment for Bulgaria, the BSP does not look good at all. Regardless of how we evaluate its short participation in power, objective indicators show that the Party is on its way to becoming a political outsider. It is about critically low public trust, unresolved organizational issues and a highly wavering party asset, programmatic and ideological weakness and political helplessness. If the BSP enters the elections in this state, it risks being totally depersonalized. The party's recovery is a long process, but it cannot continue unless urgent measures are taken in view of the upcoming elections.

The BSP has a chance in the upcoming early vote only if:

1. It shows a new look.

2. It consolidates its assets.

3. Present a different and bold dream for the future of Bulgaria.

These goals can only be achieved by the highest collective body - the Congress. Since the political processes in the country are extremely dynamic and the deadlines are short, we insist that the extraordinary Congress be convened as a matter of urgency.

The main tasks before the Congress should be:

1. Analysis of the participation of "BSP - United Left" in the 51st National Assembly and the government.

2. Adoption of a pre-election platform and guidelines for the work of the party.

3. Election of the Chairman of the BSP National Assembly.

The implementation of the three goals, without whose urgent realization the BSP cannot move forward, largely depends on solving these three important tasks.