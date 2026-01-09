Radev announced when he will hand over the first mandate to form a government

The Head of State will hand over a mandate to form a government to the candidate for Prime Minister, nominated by the largest parliamentary group in the 51st National Assembly. The announcement was made by the Head of State's press center.

On January 12, Monday, at 10:00 a.m., in accordance with Art. 99, para. 1 of the Constitution, President Rumen Radev will hand over a mandate to form a government to the candidate for Prime Minister, nominated by the largest parliamentary group in the 51st National Assembly – that of GERB-SDF.