Cornelia Ninova: Scandalous action of a failed government! The government also encroached on the Silver Fund

Scandalous action of a failed government! The government, elected after fake elections and overthrown with unprecedented protests, which is also in resignation, encroached on the Silver Fund at the last moment.

This is what the leader of "Rebellious Bulgaria" is sounding the alarm about on "Facebook" Cornelia Ninova.

Today, at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, during a total blackout, the Management Board of the Fund is being replaced and a decision is being made where to invest 4,168 billion leva (according to the latest published report for 2024 on the Ministry of Finance website).

This is money that by law is intended solely for pensions. The amount is part of the state reserve.

# There is no information about who the new members of the Board of Directors are.

# There is no information about where billions will be invested.

# The number and types of investment portfolios, their structure and target values, the assessment and control of profitability and risk, the limit of the permissible loss, as required by Article 14 of the law, are unknown.

Absolute fog. And this raises reasonable doubts that at the last moment and in the dark GERB, DPS, BSP and ITN are installing convenient people at the head of the Silver Fund to invest the total money for pensions in the "appropriate" companies and individuals. Otherwise, the "social" vector in the government BSP OL deafened our ears how they preserved the Swiss rule, which with them and without them, exists.

You have no stop. All the thefts are not enough for you, but you do this as a showman. Don't touch people's pension money!