Assen Vassilev: Protecting the elections requires changes to the Electoral Code and machine voting

Protecting the elections requires changes to the Electoral Code (EC) and machines, which certainly must and we hope will happen by the end of the month, said the leader of “We continue the change“ and MP from PP-DB Assen Vassilev in an interview on the podcast “Agenda“ by Mirolyuba Benatova and Genka Shikerova.

He noted that there should be observers in each section, and added that currently many people are registering on the “You count“ platform. Vassilev recalled that there have been changes made to the EC regarding machine voting, and added that whether 100% machine voting will be achieved depends on whether the parties will listen to the Bulgarian people and voters, or will listen to the instructions of Peevski and Borisov.

The upcoming elections should decide in which direction Bulgaria will go, the MP believes. According to him, this cannot be imposed by politicians, but is a decision of the Bulgarian citizens.

If we want a rich, fair, European Bulgaria, this cannot be done with GERB and DPS-New Beginning, Vassilev also stated.

He noted that another group of parties do not want to work with GERB and DPS, but the direction they are choosing is towards BRICS.

„We are fighting for 121 deputies in the next parliament if we want the reforms to happen – in the state administration, in healthcare“, added the leader of “We continue the change“.

He also pointed out that in the new political season it is high time for everyone to become equal before the law. According to him, the security of Borisov and Peevski should be removed.

“Boyko Borisov made the decision to overthrow the cabinet under pressure, and this is called capitulation. Neither Borisov nor Delyan Peevski are important in this story“, he added.

According to him, Peevski's guarantees for a full mandate for the government are worth nothing without the support of Bulgarian citizens.

Assen Vassilev said in response to a question that at this point they do not have a candidate for the presidential elections.

We have agreed to a process in which anyone who wants to become a candidate, whom we support, must go through preliminary elections and be a joint candidate, Vassilev explained.