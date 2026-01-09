10 people own the plot where a tree fell and killed a woman in Boyana

10 people own the plot where the tree was, which fell due to the strong wind and killed a woman on Belovodski Pat Street in the capital's Boyana district. This was shown by an inspection by the municipal administration, the mayor of the Vitosha district, arch. Zdravko Klinkov, told NOVA.

According to him, they received it as a result of restitution in the 1990s. There is no municipal participation in this terrain, documented, the district mayor is categorical. According to him, this case is a more complex legal case, since the plot is located on the territory of Sofia, but falls within the scope of the “Vitosha” Nature Park.

“The plot is a forest protected area for a nature park within the “Vitosha” Nature Park,” documents from the regional administration indicate.

There, according to the law on the nature park, there is no right to remove trees. Even trees that fall cannot be removed, but remain as dead wood, explained arch. Klinkov. So lawyers must say according to the laws on the nature park who is responsible and why this tree was not checked.

Hours after the incident from the “Vitosha” Nature Park announced that the trees in this area were last inspected on 20.10.2025. At that time, the tree did not show any external signs of being sick and therefore was not cut down. The most likely reason for its fall was the strong wind, the park suggested.

And the mayor of the “Vitosha” district reminded that in an urbanized area it is easier, because there is an ordinance according to which the local government issues removal permits for such dangerous trees. But within the boundaries of the Nature Park, the district administration does not have the authority to issue such permits. That is why the competent authority that can identify a dangerous tree and make a decision to remove it remains the “Vitosha” Nature Park. And there, says the mayor, the mechanism for maintaining the entire ecosystem is much more complicated.

“I want to use this opportunity to express my condolences to the family of the deceased woman”, said arch. Zdravko Klinkov.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry specified for NOVA that an inspection had begun on Saturday to see if there were still dangerous trees in the area. However, due to the bad weather in recent days, the results will be delayed.