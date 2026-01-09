Ship stuck opposite Svishtov in the Romanian part of the Danube River sinks

A ship stuck opposite the town of Svishtov in the Romanian part of the Danube River is sinking, a BTA reporter saw. Residents of the city are sharing photos of the ship, which has been in the river waters for more than a month, on social networks, expressing concern about the fact that it has begun to sink.

The ship, which is stuck opposite Svishtov, in the Romanian part of the Danube River, is not interfering with shipping, the director of the "River Supervision - Ruse" Directorate, Ivan Ivanov, told BTA. He specified that the vessel is stuck outside the shipping lane on the Romanian coast.