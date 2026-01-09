Tram hits car with child in risky maneuver in Sofia

A tram and a passenger car collided this evening on the capital's "Vazkresenie" boulevard, blocking traffic in the area. The incident occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m., with a family with a child traveling in the hit car, NOVA reported.

There is currently no official data on the condition of the passengers, but teams from the Emergency and the State Department of Internal Affairs have been sent to the scene.

According to initial information, the cause of the collision was an attempt by the driver of the passenger car to make a U-turn directly onto the railway track. The tram hit the car sideways, which is a classic scenario when a rail vehicle loses the right of way.

The trams on the line are stopped, and the movement of cars in the section is severely hampered.

This is another incident in Sofia, in which a massive heavy vehicle is blocked due to a risky maneuver by a driver. Incidents on "Vazkresenie" Boulevard are often related to improper crossing of the tracks, although the traffic rules give absolute priority to trams.

The police are clarifying whether the driver of the car undertook the maneuver in a permitted place or violated traffic rules.