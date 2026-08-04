BRC will distribute water today and tomorrow due to the heat in Sofia

In connection with the predicted heat, the Bulgarian Red Cross will distribute free bottled water in two places in Sofia: at the pylons of the National Palace of Culture and at "Sveta Nedelya" square, at the exit of the "Serdika" metro station. Volunteers of the organization will be there between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today and tomorrow, BNR specified.

The BRC reminds that in hot weather it is advisable to drink enough fluids, avoid staying outdoors between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., and it is also good for people to wear light and light clothing. Vulnerable to heat are the elderly, young children and people with chronic diseases.

Pregnant women should also stay in the shade and drink at least 3 liters of water per day, advises obstetrics and gynecology specialist Professor Ivan Kostov.

"In pregnant women, dehydration does not only lead to thirst. It can cause headaches, uterine contractions, including a decrease in the amount of amniotic fluid, which already puts the baby at risk," explained Kostov.

In people with varicose veins, dehydration leads to a risk of thrombosis.