Energy Minister Iva Petrova will visit the Kozloduy NPP today due to the low level of the Danube

Energy Minister Iva Petrova will visit the Kozloduy NPP today, the press center of the Ministry of Energy announced. During her working visit, she will be accompanied by experts from the Ministry of Energy, representatives of the management of the Bulgarian Energy Holding and the Electricity System Operator, BTA reported.

The current operation of units 5 and 6 of the Kozloduy NPP, the impact of the low level of the Danube River on the operation of the plant, as well as the measures taken by the Ministry of Energy to ensure the security of the electricity system will be discussed.

A media briefing is scheduled to begin at around 2 p.m.

The Ministry of Energy announced on Sunday that the two power units of the nuclear power plant continue to operate with the planned load despite the record low levels of the Danube River.

So far, the low level of the river in the Bulgarian section has made navigation on it difficult.

Due to the historically low level of the Danube The Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary was shut down for safety reasons in an unprecedented move, and on Friday (July 31) the Romanian government of outgoing Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan declared a state of national alert in the energy sector for the entire month of August. Due to the emergency, the country's military carried out a controlled explosion to provide more water for the needs of the Black Water nuclear power plant. Both Romanian and Hungarian authorities have called on major energy consumers to voluntarily reduce their consumption.

Serbia is also experiencing problems due to the drying up of the Danube River. President Aleksandar Vucic announced yesterday that the Pančevo refinery of the Serbian oil company NIS may have to stop operations due to the low level of the Danube River.