Parvan Simeonov: The political crisis can only be solved through renewal

So far, there is no cataclysm, Bulgarians are slowly getting used to the euro. This was said in the program "Panorama" on BNT by political scientist Parvan Simeonov.

What is happening now will be evident in years from economic indicators, from public opinion indicators, it is too early to measure it now. Unfortunately, skepticism prevailed during the period before the adoption of the euro, we will see how it will be after that, he added.

It is as if the authorities got the official narrative wrong and started telling small stories – at what rate the currency will be exchanged, how the euro will return, and the big story is about identity – precisely in this confused world, in which the international legal order is called into question. Bulgaria decided to bet on the euro. The national currency is part of the national identity. It was a mistake to say that almost anyone who doesn't like the euro is stupid. This had the opposite effect. If in years we look back and see real economic results, the opinion of the opponents of the euro may change, the political analyst said.

The trust of Bulgarians in the European Union is high, the question is what awaits us in the future, because there is currently an identity crisis in Europe. This is a European problem, not a Bulgarian one, noted Parvan Simeonov.

He also commented on the resignation of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet, submitted after the major protests at the end of 2025.

The political crisis has returned because there is an elite that cannot stand aside from power, and those who temporarily replaced it were not convincing. This crisis will continue for a long time and it can only be solved in one way - by renewing the party system. The question is that the political crisis should not turn into an economic one, Simeonov pointed out.

The protest was very structured, very measured. It seems that this public energy is a sign of something good, he added.

When a crisis lasts 5 years, it stops being a crisis and becomes everyday life. The good thing is that we seem to be coping despite everything and are gaining serious immunity. But we need to see some will for reforms and an end to the timelessness in which part of the political system lives. We need to see an end to rudeness in political life, an end to the low level in the language of politicians, the political scientist added.