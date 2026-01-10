Yuri Aslanov: Political instability continues. These may not be the only parliamentary elections

This spiral of political instability continues and will continue this year and I would not be surprised if these are not the only parliamentary elections within the year, and we know that at the end of the year the regular presidential elections should also take place. He said this in the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus" on Radio FOCUS sociologist Yuri Aslanov.

According to him, an election year is shaping up to be no less critical or crisis-ridden than previous years.

"After the elections, there will be shifts, but not significant ones, because some parties will increase their influence, increasing their election results, and those who identified with the unprecedented protests at the end of last year, the PP-DP coalition, will certainly improve, but not as much as they expect their election results. "Vazrazhdane" is also expected to expand its influence, but also not so radically as to disrupt the plans of everyone else. Most likely, MRF - "New Beginning" will absorb the remnants of Dogan's party, or at least part of them, and it is also possible to increase its electronic presence, "the sociologist explained.

In his words, "There is such a people" will fall out. "The parties "Velicie" and the BSP remain in the risk zone, and we will wait until the last moment to find out what their fate will be in the next parliamentary elections. All this will be due to the fact that there will be increased voter turnout. We owe this to the energy born from the December protests in large cities and abroad," Aslanov believes.

He added that this increase in voter turnout will not be so radical as to make very significant shifts in the overall picture and the parliament will somewhat resemble the current one in terms of the balance of power.