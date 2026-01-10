In the midst of the winter season: A large part of Varna remains without concluded snow removal contracts

A large part of Varna remains without concluded snow removal contracts at the beginning of the winter season, reports BNT. The preparation of the public procurement began in the summer, but for two of the regions the candidates have withdrawn, and for two others they have not shown up at all. Currently, there is a contract for winter maintenance only for the “Asparuhovo“ region.

Varna Municipality assures that the situation is under control and that there will be no problem with cleaning the streets during snowfall.

“We have found some backup option to service all the other streets – mainly the bus road network, with processing by the company with which we already have a contract“, said Varna Deputy Mayor Dimitar Kirchev.

According to him, the company has provided additional capacity.

„It has provided capacity. We were already carrying out such cleaning – a total of about 15 trucks were taken out“, added Kirchev.

However, drivers in Varna know well that traffic in the city is difficult even with small amounts of snow. The main problems in winter conditions by the sea are strong winds and icing.

„Last year, five centimeters of snow fell, the buses stopped here, it was a disaster, a complete tragedy. When there is ice in Varna, it is better not to drive“, shares a city resident.

In more remote areas and villa areas, the problems are even more serious.

„I am near the villa area in Vinnitsa – no one cleans here. They clean the main road where the trains run“, says another Varna resident.

„We stop, we cannot take risks. As we see, it is icy and when the snow comes, how can we continue“, adds a driver.

According to the municipal administration, the low interest in public procurement for winter maintenance is due to the lack of competition.

„There is no competitive environment. These are 4-5 companies. When they sign a contract with the RIA or have other commitments, they simply have no interest. Maybe the price is low“, explained the deputy mayor.

Nevertheless, the municipality assures that they are prepared.

“We are ready, we have an organization and I think there will be no problems. The city is currently secured regarding snow removal“, said Kirchev.

Public transport drivers insist that special attention be paid to the most risky sections during snowfall.

"Vladislavovo" is the riskiest part – there are the most drifts there. Then "Vazrazhdane", the neighborhoods from top to bottom, indicate leaders.

„KAT, where the hill is up, and then before the "Vladislavovo" turn - that's where it's worst", they add.

The new public procurement for snow removal in the „Mladost“ and „Primorski“ districts is expected to be completed by the end of January.