Kaloyan Pargov: With the convening of a congress, there is a danger of throwing the party into internal infighting

Currently, with the convening of a congress, there is a danger of throwing the party into internal infighting, which are characteristic of the BSP. This is my biggest fear based on my 20 years of party experience and what I have seen. This was what the deputy chairman of the BSP and a member of the Executive Bureau in resignation, Kaloyan Pargov, told the media before today's meeting of the BSP National Council, quoted by BTA.

“The Congress does not mean taking responsibility, but means another higher forum in which, in a broader composition, we can say a lot of the things that we will hear today in this hall“, Pargov also said.

He also commented on the question of whether there should be a change of the party leader. “The issue of the resignation of leaders is a personal act of each individual. Some have done it faster, others have tried until they see that they can no longer do it, but a resignation is usually submitted after a public assessment of an unsuccessful election. This is the most common reason for changing a leader,“ he said.

"Today there will also be an item related to the preparation of the BSP for the early elections, because along with the internal drama, we also have to do some work to prepare for what lies ahead and it will not be easy“, Pargov added.

The plenary session was scheduled in December, when the BSP Executive Bureau submitted its resignation to the party chairman Atanas Zafirov. The decision came after the government's resignation on December 11, unanimously accepted by the National Assembly.