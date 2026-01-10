PP-DB is categorical: We will return the mandate immediately after it is handed over

When the mandate to form a government is handed over to us by the president, we will return it immediately. He will do it when he decides. This was said by the co-chair of „Yes, Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev during a press conference at the BTA National Press Club in Stara Zagora.

Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chair of „Yes, Bulgaria“, indicated that in his opinion the end of March and the beginning of April is a suitable time to hold elections, which have always been convenient for the people. “It is not convenient earlier, and there is not enough time for organization.“

According to Ivaylo Mirchev, the national goal remains the introduction of 100 percent machine voting. “One hundred thousand people were in the square, which means that public support for machine voting is significant. This is the most important thing that needs to happen“, emphasized Mirchev. He added that everywhere citizens ask him only about machine voting and how fraud will be prevented. “A vote will be held in parliament and we hope to find support, and regarding fraud, we hope everyone will sign up for “You Count“, he added.

Bozhidar Bozhanov emphasized that in connection with vote buying, the party has asked Borislav Sarafov to comply with the law and resign as prosecutor general. “Vote buying is done under the prosecutor's umbrella. It cannot be done any other way. As long as Peevski has a chief prosecutor, he will continue to buy votes with impunity, and that is why we have also submitted a declaration with which the National Assembly can express a clear will that the law must be respected“, Bozanov also said.