Zafirov enters the congress with the self-confidence that he saved the BSP from extinction. He does not intend to resign

The leader of "BSP-United Left" Atanas Zafirov enters the party congress with the self-confidence of a chairman who has done his job well, news.bg reports.

"Over the past year, we have managed to save the party from extinction and we have managed to eliminate the problems. We are going to this congress united, motivated, and the spirit that the congress will set will allow the party to perform well in the early elections," he commented at a briefing to journalists after today's centennial plenum.

"I thought that the time to hold the congress in February was not the best, because every year the BSP holds a control session of the congress. The congress was supposed to be held after the early parliamentary elections, as then it would be seen where the party would continue after the results of the early elections," explained the BSP leader.

Zafirov is not convinced that the congress will result in the election of a BSP chairman, and until then he himself will act as chairman of "BSP-United Left".

He assured that he would prepare and hold a good and peaceful congress, at which things that have been kept silent will be said. "The time has come to tell some truths that have been kept silent for a long time," Zafirov threatened.

He stated that he did not resign because it would be a betrayal of the people who voted for him. "I have not heard any reasons for my resignation and I have no intention of resigning. This would be a betrayal of everything we have done", said Zafirov.

And he explained that despite the qualifications, the Socialists' plenum proceeded calmly and normally. The most important decision is that the plenum gave a positive assessment of the work of our participants in power. This year we were on the right track and we must continue our efforts, said Zafirov.

He pointed out that the BSP's preparations for the election campaign with the arrangement of the lists have started today.