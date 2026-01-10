Martin Dimitrov: The goal of PP-DB is to convincingly win the next elections

PP-DB will not support a possible government formed with the third mandate, which is about to be handed over by President Rumen Radev.

This was stated by the MP from the coalition Martin Dimitrov on the air of “Offensive“ on NOVA NEWS.

According to him, there is no real possibility of a stable and working government being formed with the third mandate. "Even if such a government is formed, PP-DB will not support it," said Dimitrov, specifying that the position has not yet been officially discussed, but according to him, this will be the final decision of the coalition.

Dimitrov stressed that there has been no discussion with PP-DB about who will be the acting prime minister. "This is entirely the president's decision," he said, adding that the most important thing in the upcoming period is to guarantee fair elections.

On the topic of machine voting, Martin Dimitrov recalled that this type of vote has been used in Bulgaria for nearly 20 years. "There have been no abuses of machine voting during this period. When there are machines, there is no dark room and there are no specific examples of manipulation," he said. According to him, PP–DB has already submitted a bill related to machine voting.

The MP also made political criticism of GERB, stating that the party has long defined itself as right-wing, but with its government with “There is such a people“ it has entered the left-wing political spectrum.

Martin Dimitrov emphasized that the goal of PP–DB is for the coalition to convincingly win the next elections. According to him, now is the time to talk to the people from the protests and achieve a real political result. He was categorical that PP–DB will not participate in a government with GERB, “DPS – New Beginning“ or “Vazrazhdane“.

Commenting on the introduction of the euro, Dimitrov said that there were technical problems related to the process, for which, according to him, the current government was mainly to blame due to a “poorly conducted information campaign“. He pointed out that there were administrative difficulties in banks when exchanging small amounts into euros and called on the Bulgarian National Bank and commercial banks to take measures to ease the procedure.