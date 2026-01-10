Counterfeit Euro banknotes found during inspection of a gas station in Valchedrum

Case of counterfeit Euro banknotes from Montana. The money was found during an inspection of a gas station in the town of Valchedrum.

The manager, who found that the money was counterfeit, handed over the banknotes and the camera recordings to the police. These are 4 banknotes with a denomination of 50 euros. It remains to be determined whether 7 more banknotes are also counterfeit.

An employee of the gas station, where the three counterfeit 50 euro banknotes were found, replaced one real banknote with a counterfeit one every day for three days.

Chief Inspector Georgi Petkov, Head of the Regional Police Department – Lom: “In fact, an employee of the same gas station over several night shifts managed to exchange these three banknotes – one in three consecutive shifts, which is 4 banknotes. The fourth was put into circulation in a store, most likely after that it is somewhere in the retail network, unfortunately.“

The gas station employee received the money from his friend, and he in turn took it from a citizen of Montana, in whom another 750 euros were found, but it has yet to be established whether they are genuine.

Chief Inspector Georgi Petkov, Head of the RU – Lom: &ndquo;We have identified the persons who distributed them. Now the goal is to see where they came from, who produced them, how they came to us, are there any more. If we can seize them.“

And the manager of the gas station in Vulchedrum found out about the counterfeit banknotes when auditing the turnover and counting it on the machine.

Mariola Tsvetkova, gas station manager: “We have a machine to look at the banknotes, counting the money and checking them.“

BNT: “And what does the machine show?“

- It returns the banknote, it lights up red. I don't know them and I'm already scared.“

People in Vulchedrum without hesitation say that they wouldn't be able to recognize good counterfeits from real banknotes.

“They are almost the same, how can you recognize them? By what? We haven't used these euros, so how do we know?“

And the people from the "Kosharnik" neighborhood in Montana, where the man who distributed the counterfeit euros is from, didn't know the details.

Residents of Montana: "I know absolutely nothing, we hear on TV that such things happen, but nothing else.“

„Some 50 euros are like that and they caught them.“

The Montana District Prosecutor's Office has opened pre-trial proceedings in the case. No one has been detained at this time.