Grozdan Karadjov: The exchange into euros is going smoothly and quickly

Over 30 million leva have already been converted into euros through the "Bulgarian Posts", and a new 26 million leva have been requested for the next week. This was announced in "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov" by the outgoing Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov.

He stressed that the exchange processes are going smoothly and quickly, especially in small settlements where there are no bank branches. He pointed out that interest is particularly high among the elderly.

„With pride and immense gratitude to the postmen, I can note that the processes of exchanging leva into euros are going smoothly and this service is happening quite quickly. No serious violations have been found. "Bulgarian Posts" is doing very well, there is a very healthy, nice, good interest from the elderly who live in smaller settlements, where there are no bank branches and "Bulgarian Posts" are the ones who exchange money. In one week, we have already exchanged over 30 million leva and the interesting thing is that for the next week there are already amounts of over 1000 leva that are being declared – approximately 26 million new funds have been declared, apart from those with smaller amounts that are not declared", said Grozdan Karadjov.