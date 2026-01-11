Tatyana Doncheva: If Radev does not announce a project, we will go to elections practically without the left - this is a big risk

The BSP formula - United Left loaded all kinds of formations that claim to be left-wing into a van and threw it into the abyss. The current leaders of the BSP made a gross political mistake that costs the image of the party. Party members hate this leadership - this is how we cannot go to elections.

This was said on the air of the Bulgarian National Radio by Tatyana Doncheva, leader of "Movement 21" and former MP. According to her, "the left cannot be given up to Peevski".

"On the principle of clientele, what do you count on - that Peevski will pour votes into you?! The "haircut" of the leaders started during the time of Sergei Stanishev. There, everything had to be aligned, not to stick out because it was annoying. The "Stanisev" era is over, Mikov endured it for two years, then Ninova came, who excluded them in portions, in party organizations, in structures. And now, when there were no people left, they got angry that they would split the party. There has been no work there for many years to impose people with leadership qualities."

We warned that distancing ourselves from Peevski is life-saving, she reminded.

Radev's project is a competition - objectively it takes part of the vote, and if he plays, we should not waste our strength. The even more difficult question will be if he does not do it, because there is no time for others to do it - we will go to elections practically without the left. This is a big risk. Even if Radev has a project, the left must be sorted out, Tatyana Doncheva commented on the program "Politically Incorrect".

"Who is the circle around Radev will become clear when the political project is announced, because there is no time. We will see who the faces are. In a short time, its leading specialists in key areas will have to be presented and conclusions drawn."

The person who is embedded in the model cannot participate in the dismantling of the model. The dismantling must be done by other people, by other entities. Boyko Borisov is embedded in the "GERB" model. The task is super complex and cannot be obscured by whether we have adopted the euro, Tatyana Doncheva emphasized and pointed out that the "Borisov" model is characterized by the legalization of the underworld, turned into a state manager.

"Peevski is possible only because before that there was Borisov. If there was no Borisov to build this entire system, there would be no way for Peevski to appear in Bulgarian political life. He is an evolution of the "Borisov" model. If we want to eliminate the model, it means cutting off the participation of the underworld in state governance. This model was first imposed in Sofia, then in Bulgaria, and then Peevski got on it."