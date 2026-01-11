Assen Vassilev: If you look at the calendar, the real date for the new early parliamentary elections is March 29

Citizens must give a mandate to one party to govern after the early parliamentary elections, because this does not work with coalitions. The main goal is to remove the mafia from power and for one party to bear responsibility, because this will be a battle. This was stated by the leader of "We continue the change" Assen Vassilev to the Bulgarian National Radio, quoted by news.bg.

"We stated even when the government of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov resigned that new elections should be held as quickly as possible, so we will return the mandate at the moment of receipt", Vassilev pointed out.

He noted that if you look at the calendar, the real date for the new early parliamentary elections is March 29, because after that is the spring vacation of schools, and after that is Easter.

According to him, there is no way that early elections can be held in April