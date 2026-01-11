Treason cannot be justified by anything. Once a traitor, a traitor for life. This is the current leadership of the BSP. Any chameleon-like attempts to once again deceive the leftists, to use them and vote for the heavy business elite of this party, are doomed.

I tried to expel the merchants from the temple. I didn't succeed until the end. They expelled me so that I wouldn't break their long-standing relationship with the backstage, the deep state and the gossip. And logically, after my expulsion, they got married - a marriage of convenience with millions of euros for several ministerial posts and power privileges. The result is clear.

This was published on her Facebook page by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova on the occasion of yesterday's BSP plenum. Here is more from her comment:

I warned a hundred times - whoever embraces the GERB model is a political corpse. I stood for ten years - never with GERB. And I stood for it to the end! I refused any personal benefits - a public fact. I stoically endured all the blows, compromising material, pressure, slander. I remained the only one who did not ally with Borisov and Peevski. Never! And I will not do it in the future.

I stood up against the privileges of deputies, ministers, and those in power. And that is why today I declare with dignity: left-wing people, the middle class, the working class, the youth, the intelligentsia and the elderly have their true political representation in the new “REBELLIVE BULGARIA".

The left is not dead. And it is not clichés and slogans, but work and real results. When I had the opportunity to conduct real social and economic policy, I did:

1️⃣

- free kindergartens and nurseries

- free textbooks

- 300lv. school start-up assistance

- increased maternity

2️⃣

- tax breaks 600 BGN for one child and 1200 for two

3️⃣

- increase in the minimum wage to 50% of the average

- increase in food vouchers from 70 BGN to 200 BGN.

4️⃣

- not just a Swiss rule of 8%, but a 30% real increase in pensions

Most importantly: this happened with complete financial stability and below 3% deficit. No risk of a debt spiral and excessive deficit. It became possible because of a sensible state economic policy, for which I was responsible. Removing racketeering from business, full support for small and medium-sized companies, which are the backbone of the economy. First place in industrial production in Europe.

Do not believe beautiful promises! Judge people by their actions and results for your families.

This is the real managerial, social and left-wing alternative. Actions, results and kept promises.

This is "Unrepentant Bulgaria". We do not give up and we do not sell out! We continue!