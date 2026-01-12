Skier dies in Pirin

A rescue operation in Pirin took place yesterday. Unfortunately, the man died, reports BNT.

The report to the Mountain Rescue Service was received in the afternoon hours yesterday. According to initial information from the Mountain Rescue Service, a skier of about 55 years old went off the slopes and due to bad weather conditions he slipped and hit his head on the bad terrain.

The Mountain Rescue Service confirmed that he died on the spot. The skier was without a safety helmet. Several Mountain Rescue teams immediately responded to the report, but unfortunately, they only confirmed the death. He is a Bulgarian citizen, about 55 years old.