Prosecutors and investigators complained in Brussels about political attacks by PP-DB

The Association of Prosecutors and the Chamber of Investigators also complained in Brussels about unacceptable political attacks by a parliamentaryly represented party against the Supreme Judicial Council and the prosecutor's office.



At the end of last week, in a joint declaration sent to the media, the two professional organizations strongly objected to the insistence of MPs from "Yes, Bulgaria" The Prosecutorial College should immediately elect a new acting Prosecutor General to replace Borislav Sarafov.



The Chamber of Investigators and the Association of Prosecutors saw "unacceptable interference in the independent judiciary" in the threat of MPs from "Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" - if Sarafov is not replaced, to initiate the procedure for recalling members of the Supreme Judicial Council elected by the National Assembly.



Among the recipients of the common position of the two magistrate organizations are the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Parliament, the European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law, as well as the European Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, to take it into account when preparing the upcoming Report on the Rule of Law in Bulgaria.