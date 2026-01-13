Trifonov on the attack on our embassy in Skopje: You will look at the EU through a crooked lens

“You will look at the European Union through a crooked lens“ – with these words the leader of “There is such a people” Slavi Trifonov expressed his outrage at the act of vandalism in Skopje, in which the glass of the Bulgarian embassy was broken.

"I don't know if you know, but some person in North Macedonia approached the entrance glass door of the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Skopje, broke the glass and left. It was filmed on security cameras. You might be thinking: what's so great - just one glass. Well, yes, but the issue is not in the broken glass, but in the attitude. Usually you want to break the glass of the one you don't like, or you just hate him," Trifonov writes on Facebook.

Many years ago I was in Skopje and I will never forget how shocked I was when I saw in front of the Bulgarian embassy, on the opposite wall, a huge inscription in large black letters: “BULGARIANS DIE“. Since then, nothing has changed. Many stories have been told, many attempts have been made, mainly by Bulgaria, but the attitude of Macedonians towards us has not improved - and that's it. “BULGARIANS DIE“ is still there and Macedonians are not going to erase it.

Well, okay. If you don't want to - fine. The wise Bulgarian people have an appropriate proverb: “Niceness cannot be achieved by force“. Then, if you don't want to, you will stay in North Macedonia, look at the stupid, disgusting black inscriptions, break a glass from time to time, secretly dream of having Bulgarian passports, come to the seaside in Sunny Beach whenever possible, send your children to study in Bulgaria and look at the European Union through a crooked lens. Because, objectively speaking, that's exactly what you deserve.

I forgot to say that during this time I will continue to sing Bulgarian folk songs from the Pirin region with great pleasure.