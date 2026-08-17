KUB: The Administrative Court has suspended the preliminary execution of 12 orders relating to Forest Club

"Regarding the current legal status of Forest Club. In connection with the public discussion of the situation surrounding the Forest Club complex, we consider it important to clarify its current legal status. We respect the positions of the representatives of the state and municipal institutions and understand that at the moment various competent authorities continue to collect, verify and analyze a significant volume of documents and circumstances on the case". This is stated in the position of "KUB Corporation".

"We consider it particularly important to call on the representatives of the political parties to refrain from categorical public assessments and conclusions regarding legality before the completion of all envisaged procedures. We call for the situation to be considered in its entirety, carefully examining the positions, documents and evidence presented by all parties.

Bulgaria is a state governed by the rule of law, which protects the rights and legitimate interests of citizens and respects private property. The final judicial assessment of legality, as well as the establishment of possible guilt, when such is the subject of legal proceedings, belong to the competent court after examining all the evidence and the positions of the parties.

For our part, we act entirely within the framework of the law. The interests of investors and owners are protected by a team of Bulgarian lawyers and attorneys through all legal mechanisms provided for in the legislation.

This work has already yielded concrete results: Administrative Court - Varna suspended the preliminary execution of 12 removal orders relating to Forest Club. In addition, during the last inspection of the complex, no illegal interruption of electricity and water supply was allowed. The relevant circumstances were officially documented, as well as the fact that there was no illegal connection to the Energo Pro and VIK - Varna networks.

We continue to cooperate with state and municipal institutions, providing all necessary information and consistently protecting our rights and the rights of the owners in accordance with the law.

Our position remains unchanged: all issues should be resolved within the framework of the law and the legal order, based on documents and evidence and after their objective consideration by the competent authorities and the court," the statement also states.