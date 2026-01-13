NEK is considering plan "B" for replacing part of the Chaira Hydroelectric Power Plant

The National Electric Company (NEK) will change its order for the design and replacement of the equipment of hydro units 1 and 4 of the Chaira Hydroelectric Power Plant, the company announced to BNT. The reason - despite the extension of the deadlines, no company wanted to design and supply equipment for the two units.

The repair of the first hydro unit is currently underway, which is going according to plan and will allow the facility to operate for several years until it is completely replaced. Repairs are also underway on the third hydro unit.

"Two teams of highly qualified engineers from companies - world leaders in the field, continue to work in parallel on the restoration of the two units. The entire expert capacity of NEK is involved in the process," the company explained.

The activities related to the rehabilitation of the turbine of the third hydro unit have been carried out according to the previously set schedule, and the final phase of the generator installation is currently being implemented. At the end of March, it is planned to start commissioning tests of the hydro unit.

For the first hydro unit, a positive opinion was received from the original equipment manufacturer, the Japanese corporation "Toshiba", on the feasibility of the repair. Currently, preparatory activities are being carried out to begin the rehabilitation.

After an accident three years ago, the Chaira Hydroelectric Power Plant stopped working. At the end of 2024, NEK managed to restore the plant's second hydro unit. Last year, it successfully worked for 1,203 hours in generator mode and 1,570 hours in pumping mode. Thus, the unit contributes significantly to the effective balancing and increasing the security and stability of the country's electricity system. The Chaira Power Plant plays an important role in balancing the entire electricity system in our country.