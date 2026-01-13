Due to bad weather conditions, trucks are not allowed through the Serbian checkpoint "Strezimirovci"

Due to bad weather conditions on Serbian territory, the passage of trucks through the checkpoint assigned to the Bulgarian Border Checkpoint (BCP) "Strezimirovci" has been suspended, the General Directorate of the "Border Police" reported on its website, citing the Serbian border authorities. Passenger cars are allowed through without restrictions. At the other border checkpoints with Serbia, traffic is normal.

Heavy traffic of trucks at the checkpoint "Kapitan Andreevo" and the checkpoint "Lesovo" on the border with Turkey. The information is as of 6:00 a.m.

Due to strike actions on Greek territory, there may be difficulties in the passage of light and heavy vehicles through all border crossings with Greece, warn the “Border Police“. According to information from the Greek authorities, from 12:00 today, protesting Greek farmers will close the “Kulata - Promahon“ border crossing to trucks in both directions.

On the border with Romania, crossing is taking place normally at all border crossings. At all border crossings with the Republic of North Macedonia, traffic is also normal.