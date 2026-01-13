Gen. Dimo Gyaurov: Bulgaria is without an up-to-date national security strategy at a time of global crises

„Bulgaria is in a dangerous situation because we lack clearly formulated strategic goals. We are using outdated documents for national security". The former director of the National Intelligence Service, Gen. Dimo Gyaurov, warned about this on the air of „Your Day“ on NOVA NEWS.

According to him, the last national security strategy was prepared about 15 years ago and although it was updated in 2018-2019, today it no longer corresponds to the realities. „Since then, processes have taken place that require not just a review, but a completely new goal-setting“, he emphasized.

Gen. Gyaurov commented that

Bulgaria's entry into Schengen and the eurozone cannot be perceived as an ultimate strategic goal.

According to him, the claims that the well-being of the people is a sufficient national strategy are “empty talk“, which often conceals elementary political populism.

The former intelligence officer was also critical of the state of the Bulgarian defense. According to him, the country has extremely expensive F-16 aircraft, but has not provided the necessary conditions for their effective use - there is a lack of 3D radars, sufficiently trained pilots and adequate infrastructure.

“We have wonderful, but difficult to maintain aircraft, which we cannot really use for a long period of time”, said Gyaurov. He expressed the opinion that in the past, a more reasonable choice for Bulgaria was the “Gripen“ fighters, which are cheaper, easier to operate and more suitable for the country's capabilities.

Political will and caretaker cabinets

According to Gen. Gyaurov, the development of new strategies is impossible without a clear political majority and will in parliament. He emphasized that caretaker cabinets have the legal right to conduct security and defense policy, but the question remains whether this is reasonable in the absence of public and parliamentary consensus.

As an example of controversial decisions, he cited the long-term contract with the Turkish company “Botaş“, signed by a caretaker cabinet. According to him, the lack of real consequences and development in the case is indicative of the weaknesses of the judicial system in our country.

Bulgaria in global geopolitics

Gen. Gyaurov stressed that Bulgaria's membership in the EU and NATO significantly reduces the risks for the country, but does not negate the need for an active national policy and protection of its own interests. According to him, in recent years Bulgaria has adopted a behavior of "demotion" both in the EU and in NATO, missing opportunities for modernization of the army, including in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Regarding the international situation, Gyaurov said that the actions of the United States are aimed at limiting the geopolitical influence of Russia and China and preventing the formation of a multipolar world. He does not expect military intervention in Greenland. Regarding the war in Ukraine, Gen. Gyaurov predicted that attempts at a ceasefire will continue, and a key factor will be convincing the Russian president that the conflict cannot continue indefinitely.