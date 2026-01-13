Regarding a statement by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev on the show “In Focus with Lora Krumova“, in which suggestions were made that during Boris Bonev's participation in the government there were no successfully completed public procurements and that the procurements of district mayors from “Save Sofia“ are largely missing maximum prices, Boris Bonev expressed a position on social media, including an official statement from the party's district mayors, the party informed.

According to Bonev, the data publicly available on the Public Procurement Agency's website show a completely different picture:

• District “Krasno Selo“ – 65 public procurements were carried out, of which 64 were with a maximum (maximum) price. The only exception is the supply of electricity, where the price is tied to the official "day-ahead" price of KEWR - without a formally fixed ceiling, but with a real price limit.

• „Poduyane“ District - 45 public procurements were carried out, of which 43 were with a maximum price.

One of the others is again for electricity under the same regulated mechanism. The other is for current repair and maintenance of streets, where due to the methodology there is formally no maximum value, but payments are made only after approved quantitative and value bills by the "Construction" Directorate of Sofia Municipality.

• „Vrbnitsa“ District - 9 public procurements were carried out, all with a maximum price.

„These facts clearly show that the statements made in the television interview are not true. I assume that Mayor Terziev was misled by his PR team“, Bonev states and adds:

“I also appeal to him with a request that if the Sofia Municipality notices potential problems in the work of the district mayors, members of Spasi Sofia, to contact me so that I can react. I believe that this is the professional way of working.”

Boris Bonev also emphasizes that municipal councilors do not conduct public procurements by law - this is entirely the prerogative of the administration.