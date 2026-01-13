"DPS - New Beginning" has issued a signal to ministers and the heads of the Regional Inspectorate for Environment, Water and the Sofia Institute of Public Health due to the garbage crisis

A signal to the Minister of Ecology Manol Genov and the Minister of Health Silvi Kirilov, and to the heads of the Regional Inspectorate for Environment, Water and the Sofia Institute of Public Health - Sofia Dancho Penchev in connection with the garbage crisis in Sofia has issued a PG of "DPS - New Beginning", the party's press center reports.



It says:



“It is within the competence of the institutions you lead to take measures - strict sanctions, declare a state of emergency and engage the state's organizational resources to deal with the ecological disaster and the upcoming health crisis.



It is unacceptable in a modern country, state institutions watch as the capital city turns into a dump, and children and the elderly cannot move around the streets because of the mountains of waste.



Despite the arrogant statements of Mayor Terziev, the smell, the flying bags, the rotting food waste and the huge piles at public transport stops, in front of the entrances of residential and public buildings, the growing dumps, cannot be erased with promises.



Are we going to expect the spread of infections, diseases and risks to people's health?



We insist, demand and will continue to demand daily on behalf of all citizens of Sofia that you apply the full severity of the law and protect the health, life and living environment of the residents of the capital of Bulgaria.



The Mayor of Sofia Municipality and his team are not able, do not know how and do not even have sense of responsibility to the citizens of Sofia, to admit their helplessness and bankruptcy. They must be removed. The state is the one that must take care of solving the problem".