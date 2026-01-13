Vasil Terziev: The most expensive "tax" in Bulgaria is not VAT. The most expensive tax is fear

The most expensive „tax“ in Bulgaria is not VAT. The most expensive tax is fear.

This is what Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev wrote on his personal Facebook page.

"The fear of not „being in the eye“, of not „becoming a problem“, of not „being left alone“, of not standing up to the strong of the day. And it is precisely on him that the people who have been running the same system for years rely.

Today we see them again arranged like a pack: Delyan Peevski, Boyko Borisov, Slavi Trifonov – and their entire entourage of convenient dependencies.

They are not stopped by the fact that Bulgaria is at the bottom of the EU in too many important things – income, education, life expectancy.

They are not stopped by the fact that many families live on the edge.

And their conscience is not stopped by them – because for them “conscience“ is a weakness.

The truth is simple and unpleasant: while normal people say “I don't understand politics”, others are making politics with our lives.

– with our money,

– with the rules,

– with the appointments,

– with the contracts,

– with who has an umbrella and who doesn't.

And then they convince us that everything is “staged“ – that the 100,000-strong protest is the work of “smugglers“, that we don't need young doctors, that they are all phonies, that “there is no point“ in fighting. This is the technique: to mock the brave, the active, so that only the obedient remain.

Elections are coming. This is the moment when “political garbage“ is cleaned up the easiest. Here's how – without heroism, with a few simple actions:

– you go to vote, no matter what they tell you

– you don't allow anyone to buy your vote “for a favor“

– if you see pressure or vote buying – you report it

– if you have time – you become an advocate/observer, because elections are also guarded by people

And yes – machine voting is part of the protection.

It doesn't solve everything by itself, but it reduces the possibilities for substitution and “technical tricks“ where they rely on chaos the most.

I refused to sign a bill for nearly 400 million leva and condemn an ordinary family of four in the "Lyulin" neighborhood to an unbearable annual bill of over 500 euros for garbage fees in just a few years. Let's also refuse reconciliation. Without it, this system will die. Let's dismantle it once and for all.

P.S. I beg you, whether you like me or not - dispose of waste separately and do not put construction and bulky waste in the gray containers. This is one of the best and long-term investments in your pocket, not in my well-being. We will deal with the garbage, follow the current information from the crisis headquarters".