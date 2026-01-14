Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, January 14: Almost quiet, significant cloudiness in the central and eastern regio

The cloudiness will be broken, over the central and eastern regions – mostly significant. It will be almost quiet and visibility will be reduced around the Danube throughout the day. Maximum temperatures will be within wide limits – from 0° in the northeastern regions to 13 in the southwestern ones, in Sofia - around 8.

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny, with more clouds in the massifs in the eastern half of the country. The warming will continue, but it will remain very windy, with a strong, in the higher parts - stormy northwesterly wind.

On Thursday it will be mostly sunny, but windy, and later in the day from the northeast the cloudiness will start to increase. The warming will continue.



On Friday in the northeastern and northern regions it will snow and there the maximum temperatures will drop, but in Southern Bulgaria there will be even more sunny hours, they will be up to about 7-8°.



During the weekends the temperatures will drop everywhere, more significantly on Sunday. It will be cloudy, in the Danube Plain - and foggy weather, in isolated places it will rain lightly – mostly snow.