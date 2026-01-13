The “BSP – United Left“ has demanded that Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev resign. In a position statement released by the party, it is stated that Terziev has proven beyond any doubt that he cannot fulfill his duties as mayor of the capital.

In just over two years, Terziev's administration has created a series of crises that make life in our otherwise European capital unbearable, write “BSP – United Left. This is not what the citizens of Sofia are paying for and this is not what they deserve. We will not even raise the question of the manner, morality and legality of his election, but simply insist that he vacate the position, which he obviously cannot handle, and save Sofia residents from the torment, the coalition adds.

In addition to the delayed competition for garbage collection service companies, there were no maximum prices set in the terms of the public procurement. This left the door open for corrupt practices, write the “BSP – United Left“.

The position emphasizes that it was the BSP that provided the solution to this problem – the creation of a municipal enterprise to take over garbage collection and disposal activities.

“It is inexplicable why our proposal continues to be rejected for years. Apparently, the declared fight against the mafia turned out to be a big theater to cover up the replacement of some people with nicknames with others. Apparently, the goal all along has been to change the direction of the financial flow – who will steal the money of Sofia residents“, the formation adds.

Earlier today, the leader of “DPS – New Beginning” Delyan Peevski also demanded the resignation of the capital's mayor Vasil Terziev. GERB Chairman Boyko Borisov announced that, unlike his other colleagues, he thinks that Terziev should stay until the end, so that it can be seen what it means to govern the PP and the DB. He should stand as an example of what the PP and the DB can do, Borisov said in a live broadcast, broadcast on Facebook, from Stara Zagora. Borisov recalled that when the waste crisis in the capital began, the outgoing Minister of Justice Georgi Georgiev sent prisoners to help clean up, but Terziev later said that he did not need more help.

Terziev himself commented on the demands to resign from his post, announcing that elections were coming. This is the moment when "political garbage" is easiest to clean up without a gram of heroism, with a few simple actions, the mayor of Sofia stated in a Facebook post. He recalled that he refused to sign a bill for nearly 400 million leva and condemn an ordinary family of four in the "Lyulin" neighborhood to an unbearable annual bill of over 500 euros for garbage fees after just a few years.

The mayor also calls on citizens, whether they like it or not, to dispose of waste separately and not to put construction and bulky waste in the gray containers. This is one of the best and long-term investments in your pocket, not in my well-being, adds Vasil Terziev.