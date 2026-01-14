The outgoing cabinet holds a regular meeting

At its regular weekly meeting, the outgoing government will adopt the Annual Report on the State of National Security of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2024.

The agenda also includes draft decisions on the dismissal and appointment of consuls general of Bulgaria in the city of Niš, Republic of Serbia, and in the city of Bitola, Republic of North Macedonia.

The ministers will also discuss the payment of one-time financial assistance to victims of natural disasters in 2026.

On January 12, under the leadership of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, a meeting of the Security Council to the Council of Ministers was held, at which the Annual Report on the State of National Security of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2024 was adopted.

Following the government's decision, the report is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly. There are a total of 22 items on the agenda of the Council of Ministers meeting.

Among them is a draft decision to approve the participation of "Bulgarian Energy Holding" in the implementation of the project for the search and exploration of oil and natural gas in the "Block Khan Asparuh" area, located in the exclusive economic zone of Bulgaria, by acquiring a share of 10 percent of the rights and obligations under the permit and contract for the search and exploration of oil and natural gas in the area, and to grant permission for the partial transfer of the rights and obligations.

"Block Khan Asparuh" is located in the exclusive economic zone of Bulgaria, in the deep waters of the Black Sea.

The ministers will also discuss draft decisions to grant consent for the sale of real estate owned by "Bulgarian Posts".