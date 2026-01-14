Deputies gather for first session amid looming elections

First session of the National Assembly for this year – deputies resume work after their Christmas vacation amid looming early elections.

Traditionally, each new plenary session opens with declarations from the parliamentary rostrum on the priorities of the political formations.

Today, as the first working Wednesday of the month, the agenda is formed at the proposal of the individual groups, and not of the leadership of the National Assembly.

Thus, the first item on the agenda is the first vote on the amendments to the National Assembly Act, submitted by the PP-DB, which prohibit members of parliament from using security from the service. Only the Speaker of Parliament will have this right.

The BSP proposes that the bill they submitted for measures to control the prices of basic goods and products be considered at the first vote, in order to protect consumers from unjustified price increases in key areas such as food products, bank fees, and pharmaceuticals.

The ITN proposes changes to the Law on Direct Citizen Participation, which would ease the conditions for preparing and holding referendums.

Also, changes to the Law on Civil Registration will be included at the first reading. The APS wants the Turkish-Arab names changed during the Revival Process to be automatically restored.

MECH insists that the entire plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council, and not the individual colleges, should determine the acting prosecutor general and chairmen of the Supreme Administrative Court and Supreme Court of Cassation with amendments to the Law on the Judiciary.

Changes to the law have also been introduced by the PP-DB.

"Velicie" has submitted a draft resolution to the National Assembly, which would oblige the Council of Ministers, the Minister of Agriculture and the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency to repeal all current bans and restrictive regimes imposed in the Pazardzhik region in connection with the plague of small ruminants.

"Vazrazhdane" They are demanding a hearing of the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank Dimitar Radev, the Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva and the heads of the National Revenue Agency and the Consumer Protection Commission for violations during the introduction of the euro.

A meeting of the Legal Committee is scheduled for this afternoon - at 2:30 p.m. - at which the proposals for changes to the Electoral Code will be considered.