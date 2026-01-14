PP-DB and "Vazrazhdane" organize protests over voting methods

The "Continuing Change - Democratic Bulgaria" is organizing a protest today. The formation is demanding that 100% machine voting be introduced for the upcoming parliamentary elections, recalls "Nova TV".

The demonstration is scheduled for 6:00 pm on the capital's "Independence" Square.

„Vazrazhdane“ is also organizing a protest. It is against the proposal to reshape the electoral rules of the ruling party. The leader of the party Kostadin Kostadinov called on Facebook his supporters to protest in front of the parliament at 6 pm.