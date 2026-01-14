For another heating season, heating bills are estimated

There may be a difference in the bills compared to last year due to consumption. There will be no problem with the currency conversion, the euro will not raise the price of heating. This was stated to BTV by the chairman of the Association of District Heating Companies in Bulgaria, Kremen Georgiev.

"Payment of bills for January can be in both leva and euro by the end of the month."

The bills are currently estimated, and will be recalculated by the end of the heating season, Georgiev added.

He expects the new formula for building installation to be ready by the end of this heating season. This is the deadline and I hope it is much earlier, the European Court says that it is incomplete.

"Unfortunately, a paradox arises that the more coefficients are added, the more opaque it becomes. One or two more coefficients will be added that take into account whether it has been sanitized", the expert also commented.

According to him, the equalization accounts will not be "striking".