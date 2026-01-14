Kancho Stoychev: The emergence of President Radev will cause a wave and change the configuration

The question is when Radev's project will appear. Timing is key and can decide everything. One scenario - the president says he's coming in, the other option is to wait for his term to expire. This was said by political scientist Petar Cholakov in the show "The Day Begins" on BNT.

"For me, the cleaner and more problem-free thing is for the president to wait. It may be necessary to ask the Constitutional Court to delay it and see if there is no violation of the Constitution. For me, the logic is to wait, but there is another logic that the moment may be missed," Cholakov also commented.

Trust in the electoral process has been severely eroded and this is the biggest danger facing Bulgaria if this time we fail to organize elections that are acceptable to the people. Trust has been greatly undermined. This will lead to a short-term parliament and another series of elections. Doubts about the fairness of the elections also lead to a huge outflow of people from voting. The huge outflow is also related to the people's lasting disappointment with this political elite, Kancho Stoychev believes.

In this sense, Radev's appearance is capable of causing a wave that will be quite large and will change the configuration, Stoychev explained.

"Radev is faced with this dilemma. This is undoubtedly a sacrifice. There is nothing clean on this terrain "down there", there is a struggle. But he was also tarnished enough. As a military man, he must understand that he has a duty and must decide at what point he will fulfill it," he added.

According to him, it is important for Rumen Radev to participate in these elections because "it will provide a chance for a new development, for another political cycle."