Electrohold Sales warns of fake emails with electricity invoices

Electrohold Sales notifies its customers of identified phishing scam attempts by sending fake emails claiming to have electricity invoices attached. The attacks identified so far are aimed at business users.

The company urges customers to be extremely careful and to check the emails they receive. One of the main signs of fraud in this case is that the sender's email address is incorrect and matches the recipient's email address. Some of the links provided in the email are also misleading.

Electrohold Sales sends electronic invoices only from the following official email address: [email protected]

In case of suspicion of fraud:

The email from which the message was sent should be checked;

Files and links should not be opened;

Personal or financial data should not be provided.

If additional information is required or abuse is suspected, customers may report it through the official customer service channels of Electrohold Sales or to https://info.electrohold.bg/webint/vok/contact-us.php.