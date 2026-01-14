Borisov: We support the introduction of voting with scanning machines

"GERB supports the proposed changes to the Election Code to introduce voting with scanning machines. The goal is to exclude the human factor in order to avoid any errors in counting". This was written by the party leader Boyko Borisov in a post on his Facebook profile.

"In the event that the caretaker government, which should implement such a decision of the National Assembly and provide the scanning devices, fails to do so, GERB believes that it is best to remain in force the Election Code for voting both with machines and paper ballots", Borisov pointed out. The party leader emphasized that he personally is against changes to the Election Code in "12 to 5 - immediately before the elections".