Stefan Yanev: Parties are not ready for elections

Many parties say that they are ready for elections, but this is not the case. The big question is what new can the formations offer before a possible vote. But not new faces, because they cannot change the picture, but what is new in terms of the way the state functions. This was said by former caretaker prime minister Stefan Yanev on the air of “Live Day” on NOVA NEWS.

“What can we expect from the same players with the same messages? More of the same”, he added.

According to him, the political crisis in Bulgaria will end when the parties manage to form a majority and embark on the path of changing the model. He pointed out that the government in our country should become more transparent.

As the leader of the party “Bulgarian Rise” Yanev indicated that they are holding talks with some political partners and have like-minded people. However, he specified that Rumen Radev is not the leader of a party at this stage.

Yanev is of the opinion that the caretaker prime minister will be appointed when the ministers are “agreed”.

In geopolitical terms, he believes that Bulgaria perceives itself as “we are small, nothing depends on us, we have to see where the wind blows”. According to him, Bulgarian foreign policy over the past 20 years can be formulated in one sentence – “Bulgaria supports the proposal of the European Commission”. He asked why we have never once defended Bulgarian interests.