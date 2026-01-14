Vasil Terziev: In 2025, about 33% of all signals submitted to the Sofia Municipality were resolved

In 2025, about 33% of all signals submitted to the Sofia Municipality were resolved - 123,000, and the average response time was reduced by 43%, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev announced on his Facebook profile.

According to Terziev, in 2023 the municipality resolved about 15,500 signals – only 18% of all 85,000 submitted. When we took over, the signal system in Sofia was more of an archive for complaints than a working tool, Terziev added.

I know that there are still signals that are late. I know that there are also “closed“ cases that have not been resolved qualitatively. That is why we are changing the processes – shorter paths, real traceability and better feedback, adds the mayor of the capital.

He also gives the example of signals in the field of transport, which are directed directly to the responsible companies, with clear control by the municipality.

“The result is visible – at the CGM, the share of unanswered signals dropped from 63% at the beginning of 2024 to below 15% in 2025“, added Vasil Terziev.

Terziev also indicated that work is underway on a complete transformation of the system, a faster and more intuitive interface, greater transparency for the path of each signal submitted.

Among the expected results are more than 50% closed signals compared to ~ 33% today, another 30% shorter response time, 80% of signals to receive an intermediate response within 48 hours, 50% fewer cases closed without a real solution, through quality control and re-checking.

The mayor also thanked every citizen who files signals.