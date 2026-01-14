When they bought you and you simply have no free choice, you prefer to give millions for the security of Peevski and Borisov with the NSO, instead of using this money to build a kindergarten or a hospital. This was commented on his Facebook page by the former leader of the PP Kiril Petkov.

"Shame on the ITN - with this they deserve to never enter parliament again", he believes.

"To lose not only your dignity, but also your free will, is a baseness that I feel truly disgusted by. Truly spineless behavior of political slaves", Petkov points out.