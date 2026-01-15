Parliamentary roulette: The President decides who to hand over the third mandate for the cabinet

It is yet to be clear when the third exploratory mandate to form a government will be handed over in the 51st National Assembly. According to the Constitution, President Rumen Radev must choose which parliamentary force to hand it over to.

This has come to pass after yesterday the PP-DB received and immediately returned the unfulfilled second mandate. According to the second political force in this National Assembly, there is no possibility of forming a reformist majority.

At the beginning of the week, GERB-SDF also returned the first mandate unfulfilled.

If the third attempt to form a government proves unsuccessful, the head of state appoints a caretaker government.

After that, he must also set a date for early elections, to be held within two months.