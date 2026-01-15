SOS hears Mayor Vasil Terziev about the garbage crisis in Sofia

At today's meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council, Mayor Vasil Terziev will be heard on the topic of the garbage crisis. Despite promises that the situation is normalizing, signals of overflowing bins do not stop.

The Mayor of Sofia will provide information about the current state of garbage collection and disposal by regions on the territory of the Sofia Municipality.

Vasil Terziev will also explain what the current contracts with cleaning companies are.

The Mayor of Sofia will also present the action plan to overcome the situation.