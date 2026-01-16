President Rumen Radev hands over the third mandate to form a government to the APS

President Rumen Radev will hand over the third and final exploratory mandate to form a government to the “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms“ at 10:00.

The party has already said that they will decide what to do with the folder after consulting its structures and a meeting of the group.

BNT will broadcast the handing over of the mandate live.



According to the Constitution, once it receives the mandate, Ahmed Dogan's party has no deadline in which to return it.

The first two mandates were given to GERB-SDF and PP-DB. They immediately returned them unfulfilled.

If the third attempt to form a government also proves unsuccessful, the head of state appoints a caretaker government.

He must then set a date for early elections, to be held within two months.