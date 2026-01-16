Rosen Zhelyazkov to inspect the renovation of housing in Veliko Tarnovo

On January 16 at 9:30 a.m., Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will inspect the progress of the program for the renovation of multi-family residential buildings in Veliko Tarnovo. The Prime Minister will inspect the activities carried out so far in one of the blocks in the city. The building is part of the second stage of the program, and at the same time, renovation activities are being carried out in the district to increase the energy efficiency of another twelve blocks.

So far, 49 blocks have been renovated under the National Program for Energy Efficiency of Multi-Family Residential Buildings in the Veliko Tarnovo District.

At the end of the second stage, 3,568 households will live in modernized buildings, with low monthly heating bills during the winter period and in a clean and cozy environment.

So far, the state has paid out about 12,224,000 euros to increase the energy efficiency of multi-family buildings in the Veliko Tarnovo District.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied during the inspection by the Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov.