Parvan Simeonov with a script for Rumen Radev: He jumps, makes a final sprint and relies on an explosion

There is a search for something new and we all wonder where it can come from. We may not expect it only from Radev. Other things may appear. But the search is there. This was said in an interview with BNT by political scientist Parvan Simeonov.

"If Radev jumps onto the field, the question will now be whether he will be able to form a majority. That is: will he explode, or will it be within the predictable. There is a difference between 700-800 thousand and 1 million votes," he added, adding that this scenario is completely realistic.

"He will accumulate votes for himself and against the status quo," Simeonov believes.

"It is possible that Radev will also fight for a majority, given the stalemate we are in, so that he does not have to negotiate too much. A majority usually means independent government, but this seems like a dream option to me," the political scientist noted, suggesting that hypothetically the current president would seek a coalition anti-Peev majority.

In such a scenario, according to Simeonov, the main question will be whether Borisov will be allowed to participate in such a government.

In his words, if Radev is going to head a party, this will happen when he is "sure". "When you least expect it" can mean a lot of things.

Imagine the following scene: everyone has already started to expect that he will not be in these elections. Finally, he jumps on some ready-made registration so that we don't have time to watch people in places who are probably not inspiring new faces, and so that they don't have time to "beat" him too much. From now on, I can imagine the headlines on some sites. He jumps, makes a final sprint and relies on an explosion.

The other option is to finish his term. Waiting for summer, autumn elections will be even more convenient for him and that is a temptation. If he starts playing it safe, however, the safe thing is now, as paradoxical as it may sound," the political scientist commented.