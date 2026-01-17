Atanas Atanasov: Only Andrey Gyurov can work for fair elections

The mass protest brought down this government. The people came out and said "we want anti-corruption government". So now it is important how the elections will be organized, said Atanas Atanas from PP-DB and DSB leader in "Speak Now". For Bulgarian citizens, it is clearest that the cleanest elections were with machine voting.

"Consultations should be held with the parliamentaryly represented forces and I believe that the only possible candidate for prime minister who can work for fair elections is Andrey Gyurov. Who should we choose from the rest?".

The president's job is to hold consultations and find the best solution, said Atanasov. We can trust Gyurov, he added.

In his words, if "the new prime minister has the will and courage, he should remove the current chairman of DANS". The current chairman is "guilty for those 500,000 invalid ballots", Atanasov added.

According to him, "a brave person who has the strength to make personnel decisions" should be appointed as interior minister.

"Let Mr. President come out and say what he will do, because this semi-conspiracy up to this point... I said it when we were with him for consultations - "who are we talking to? The president or the competitor". If Radev enters the political arena, we will be competitors with him in terms of the fight against corruption".

If Radev enters and participates in these elections, there is a risk that he will split the anti-corruption consensus along Russian lines, Atanasov said.